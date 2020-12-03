Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

