CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter worth $799,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.