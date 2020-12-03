Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX) (CKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX) (ASX:CKF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is an increase from Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.32.

Get Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Kaye bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.05 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,150.00 ($21,535.71).

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and KFC Restaurants Europe segments. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of May 3, 2020, it operated 240 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 23 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands; and 12 franchised Taco Bell restaurants in Australia, as well as act as a franchisor of the Sizzler brand in South East Asia.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods Limited (CKF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.