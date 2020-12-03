Comparing Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Adecoagro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adecoagro has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $887.14 million 0.81 -$770,000.00 $0.34 18.06

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Profitability

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro -4.53% 10.33% 4.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 288.87, indicating that its share price is 28,787% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Adecoagro beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing of approximately 18,005 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a total of 225,630 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 3 dairy facilities with approximately 9,066 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 14.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.

