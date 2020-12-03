Comparing ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) & AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -3.33% -0.30% -0.21% AAP N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ADTRAN and AAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $530.06 million 1.15 -$52.98 million ($0.01) -1,275.50 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADTRAN and AAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 1 4 0 2.80 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADTRAN presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than AAP.

Volatility and Risk

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADTRAN beats AAP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services. The company also provides broadband customer premise solutions and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential gateway products and accessories; Wi-Fi access points; ethernet switches for multi-gigabit local area networking; SmartOS software licensing for residential and enterprise gateway, and Wi-Fi devices; cloud-based SaaS management platforms; Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateway products and accessories; access points and virtual wireless local area networks for business-class Wi-Fi and management; and pre-sale and post-sale technical support. In addition, it offers planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies to deliver business and residential services. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

