Comparing Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 16.59% 45.01% 9.32% Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38%

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.92 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Atento $1.71 billion 0.09 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -6.34

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advanced Info Service Public and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00

Atento has a consensus price target of $108.75, suggesting a potential upside of 965.13%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Atento on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

