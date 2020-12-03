Comparing BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 48.14 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Novavax $18.66 million 428.08 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -21.63

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novavax 1 0 5 0 2.67

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.89%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $171.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Novavax -185.63% N/A -25.13%

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novavax beats BioCardia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as to allow immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company is also developing RSV F vaccine for older adults (60 years and older) that is in Phase II clinical trial, as well as for healthy children between six months to five years of age that is in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus that is in Phase I clinical trial; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. Further, the company is developing COVID-19 vaccine for coronavirus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms, which is in preclinical stage. It has a partnership agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

