CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) CEO Sells $702,639.40 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 6,892 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $702,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,473,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $99.62 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

