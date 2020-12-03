Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,215 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of NetApp by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2,160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 410,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 392,789 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

