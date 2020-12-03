Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,881 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ally Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.