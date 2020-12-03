Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,970 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Qorvo by 37.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.