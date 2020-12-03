Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

