Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

