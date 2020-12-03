Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avantor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.