Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 23,348 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

