Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

