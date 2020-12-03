Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.