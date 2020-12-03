Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,615 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE BSIG opened at $17.84 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.