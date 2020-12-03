Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,056 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Ducommun worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

