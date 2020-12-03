Critical Comparison: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) versus Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI)

Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovaro and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovaro N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovaro and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Innovaro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Innovaro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovaro and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovaro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.04 $41.74 million $2.74 16.01

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovaro.

Volatility & Risk

Innovaro has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Innovaro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc. provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs. It serves airlines, automobile, consulting, education, electrical, financial services, food/beverage, government, grocery, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, plumbing, restaurants, retail, telecommunications, and tobacco industries. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc. in March 2010. Innovaro, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

