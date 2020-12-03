Critical Contrast: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

50.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 223.53%. Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.96%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Kamada.

Risk and Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics N/A -331.83% -210.68% Kamada 15.60% 12.89% 10.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Kamada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $10.64 million 26.82 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.55 Kamada $127.19 million 2.36 $22.25 million $0.55 12.27

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kamada beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults; and FCD105, a topical combination foam that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In addition, it is developing Serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, used as a treatment option for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus, as well as human transferrin that is used as a cultural medium for diagnostic assays and cell cultures. In addition, the company distributes Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for the prevention of hepatitis B virus; Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin; and RUCONEST for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema. Further, it distributes Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. The company's products in pipeline are G1-AAT (IV) for graft versus host disease and L1-AAT (1V) for lung transparent that are in Phase II stage; and Inhaled AAT for AAT deficiency, which is in Phase II and III stages. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.