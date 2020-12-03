CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $21,844.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $21,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20.

On Monday, September 21st, Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $203,836.32.

Shares of CRWD opened at $141.84 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

