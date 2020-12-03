Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $281.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.72.

DE stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

