Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.07 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

