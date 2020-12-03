Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $132.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $130.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $557,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

