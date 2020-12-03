Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $120.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $110.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PTC by 424.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.