Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $136.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.89.

XPO stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

