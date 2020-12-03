Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $232.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $174.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

