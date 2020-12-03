DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform aided results. Strength in its core categories, including hardlines, apparel and footwear also bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the fourth quarter driven by healthy demand. Further, e-commerce continues to gain from strong online demand and improved omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup services and BOPIS. Also, its decision to resume dividend payments is boosting investor confidence. However, COVID-19 related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses hurt the third-quarter bottom line to some extent.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:DKS opened at $57.24 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

