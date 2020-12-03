Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $41.05 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.