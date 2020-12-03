Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equillium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.
