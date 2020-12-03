Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $331,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

