Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of EXPE opened at $127.87 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

