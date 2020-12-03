FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

