FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) & TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Financial Review

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFP Marketing and TravelCenters of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America $6.12 billion 0.08 $33.35 million ($2.32) -14.28

TravelCenters of America has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America 0.53% -2.79% -0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FFP Marketing and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A TravelCenters of America 0 1 3 0 2.75

TravelCenters of America has a consensus target price of $31.42, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats FFP Marketing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of October 28, 2020, it operated 270 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

