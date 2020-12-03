Financial Analysis: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) vs. Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -129.44% -90.76% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.89% -55.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.55%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -1.06 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -1.90

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

