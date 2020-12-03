Financial Survey: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) versus CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CalAmp $366.11 million 0.90 -$79.30 million $0.15 62.73

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -25.07% -2.84% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proxim Wireless and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 2 5 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

