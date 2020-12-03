First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 4 6 0 2.45 Great Portland Estates 2 1 2 0 2.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.55 $238.77 million $1.74 23.82 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

