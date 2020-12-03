Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 13,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $72,497,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,253,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $23,680,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

