Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

