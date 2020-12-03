Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

