Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.05 and a 200 day moving average of $269.22. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

