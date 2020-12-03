Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

