Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $50,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $42,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

