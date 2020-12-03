Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,900 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

