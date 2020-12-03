Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 40,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

