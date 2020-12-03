Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.