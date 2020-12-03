Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,221 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

