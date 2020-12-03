Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 107,545 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.