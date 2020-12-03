Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,855,332. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

ANET stock opened at $271.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.